Next round of cashless card distribution on Friday

Bangkok – The Comptroller General’s Department will start distributing social welfare cards to those enrolled under the Thai Niyom Yangyuen campaign this Friday.

Director General of the Comptroller General’s Department, Suttirat Rattanachot has advised that welfare cards are being delivered to sub-district offices and community centers in seven provinces: Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Ayutthaya, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, and Nakhon Pathom. The cards can be used to pay for electric train and bus trips operated by the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority.

Eligible persons can pick up their cards from December 21st to 28th at sub-district offices, or from January 1st, 2019 at community centers.

Those unable to collect their cards from Thai Niyom Yangyuen teams before the end of January 2019 will have to pick them up at district offices between February 1st and 28th. After February, card pickups are available at the offices of the provincial comptroller general, and the Bangkok City Hall. The cards will be valid two days after pickup.