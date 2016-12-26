New Year activities to focus on national unity, volunteerism and Thai monarchs

BANGKOK, The government has issued guidelines on appropriate activities for New Year celebrations, focusing on national unity and the love and respect for the Thai monarchs.

Government spokesman Lt. Gen. Sansern Kaewkamnerd revealed that the government has urged the general public to organize three types of activities to celebrate the New Year. The first one highlights religious activities for members of every religion to show the unity of the nation. The second one focuses on volunteer activities, for example, cleaning public spaces and donating to the poor. And the third one covers the activities to show the love to the Thai monarchs.

“The prime minister reiterated that the government has been considerate of the country and the businesses that have to move on, as well as the happiness of the people. The New Year celebrations shall therefore take place as usual. However, the organizers should take the appropriateness and the feeling of the general public into consideration,” Said Lt. Gen. Sansern.

The government spokesman also urged the public to follow the regulations for public safety and a peaceful atmosphere. He added that the use of fireworks requires permission from a district chief.

As for hotels and entertainment venues, the Interior Ministry’s inspection units will strictly monitor their activities to make certain that the businesses comply with the laws and regulations, particularly regarding gambling, illegal drugs and the sale of alcohol.