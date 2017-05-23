New way of tourism promoted with preservation of bio-diversity

BANGKOK – Thailand is promoting a new way of tourism which looks to preserve bio-diversity and encourage the preservation of natural resources and sustainable uses of diverse resources.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Surasak Karnjanarat has said the Ministry’s agencies have held activities to promote the new way of tourism which preserve the biodiversity on the occasion of the International Day for Biological Diversity.

This year’s event is promoting practices related to conservation and restoration of natural resources, including exhibition on herbs, proper practices for tourists, the promotion of sustainable tourism, the sale of products created from biological diversity, along with the raising of awareness among the general public to help conserve and benefit from diverse natural resources properly.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has selected Khao Yai National Park as model for Thailand’s biological diversity as it is a major tourism attraction for the northeastern region with rich and diverse natural resources and can be developed into a world famous tourism attraction.

He added Thailand is considered a country rich with natural resources that contributed to the livelihood such as the diversity of cuisine and the use of herbs in foods, making Thailand an interesting place for tourists to visit and witness the diversity of nature.

Figures from 2012-2016 shows more and more tourists are interested to participate in special tourism activities such as the community based tourism, health tourism, adventurous tourism, religious tourism, sports tourism, and tourism for meetings and exhibitions.