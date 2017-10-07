New warrant issued for ex-PM Yingluck

Bangkok – A new warrant for the arrest of former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra has been issued. The warrant charges Yingluck with “entering and exiting the Kingdom via unofficial means”. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has refused to comment regarding Yingluck’s widely reported request for asylum in another country. The MOFA simply stated that it was within the discretion of the country receiving the asylum request.

Director General of the Department of Information and Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Bussadee Santipitak, indicated that her office has received a request from police to revoke the passports of fugitive ex-premier Yingluck and has started the revocation process.

On whether or not Yingluck has received documentation to seek asylum in the United Kingdom, Bussadee said her ministry is still unable to confirm such a development but acknowledges it is within the discretion of that country.

Regarding the new warrant, Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Police, Pol Gen Sriwara Rangsiphramnakul, stated that on October 4 the South Bangkok Criminal Court approved an additional arrest warrant for Yingluck that charges her with “entering and exiting the Kingdom via unofficial means”. The warrant follows her flight from Thailand ahead of the formal reading of the verdict in her government rice pledging scheme case. All police stations and border crossings will be briefed on the warrant.