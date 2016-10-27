New train carriage service launch on November 11

The State Railway of Thailand will put into service new Chinese-made train carriages on Bangkok-Chiang Mai-Bangkok and Bangkok-Ubon Ratchathani-Bangkok routes as of November 11, SRT governor Wutthichart Kalyanamit said on Wednesday.

For the next step, new train cars will be put into service on two more routes; Bangkok-Nong Khai-Bangkok and Bangkok-Hat Yai-Bangkok, tentatively scheduled on December 2.

The governor said that all old train carriages for three routes would be replaced by new cars from China with the exception of Bangkok-Ubon Ratchathani-Bangkok route in which a mix of old and new carriages will be used.

Travelers who want to use the service of the new carriages can book tickets in advance as of October 29 at all train stations.