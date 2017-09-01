New study regarding facilites for elderly persons and the disabled on public transport

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Transport is looking to provide facilities in public transport systems for elderly persons and those with disabilities.

Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith presided over a seminar designed to study the planned setting up of facilities for elderly persons and those with disabilities in order to promote their better access to the public transportation systems.

The seminar gathered information on planned regulations for such facilities in each public transport option for the elderly persons and those with disabilities in keeping with a 20-year public transport plan with respect to inclusive and universal transport designs.

The Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning will collect the information from the seminar for use in the planning of the inclusive transport plan.