New store supporting Thai SMEs to open at Chatuchak

Bangkok – A new department store focusing on small and medium sized Thai producers is to open at Chatuchak Weekend Market, capitalizing on the popular area’s status as TripAdvisor’s number one place for shopping in Thailand.

The new mall by Siam Piriya Development Co Ltd will be named Mix Chatuchak and will cover a 10 Rai plot. The five story structure will host 700 stores and 700 parking spaces with vendors to be selected from small and medium sized Thai producers already selling in Chatuchak Weekend Market. The store will open daily and is currently 80 percent complete with an official opening slated for July 2019.

Siam Piriya Development President Meeporn Chaiyupatham said this week that Mix Chatuchak will add further sales channels for existing Chatuchak SMEs and accommodate a growing customer base. He said that despite many consumers turning to the online world to make purchases, up to 91 percent still seek goods from purpose-built stores.