New shrimp species found in Burapha University

Researchers of Prince of Songkhla and Burapha universities have found a new shrimp species in pond and waterways on the campus of Buraphana University.

The discovery of the news species, formally named “Floresorchestia buraphana Wongkhamhaeng, Dumrongrojwattana and Pattaratumrong 2016”, was published in an international journal on November 23.

Assistant professor Pongrat Dumrongrojwattana of the Faculty of Science of Burapha University said Thursday that the first Floresorchestia shrimp was found in natural water sources in Khao Samroi Yod in Prachuab Khiri Khan but it was of different species from the ones found on the campus of Burapha University.

He said researchers were trying to find out whether the new shrimp species could be used as animal feed or not or whether they are safe for human consumption because no one has ever studied them closely.

The shrimps feed on rotten leaves.