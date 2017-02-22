New public hearings to be held on Krabi’s power plant project

The cabinet on Tuesday ordered a new round of public hearings to be held on the Krabi’s power plant project and to take into account the concerns raised by opponents of the project.

Government spokesman Lt-Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd said he would prefer not to describe the cabinet’s decision as restarting the process from the very beginning because the decision did not contravene with the ruling of the National Energy Policy Board to go ahead with the power plant project.

However, he noted that the new round of public hearings to be conducted by the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, the project operator, must cover all aspects related to the project and also take into consideration of the concerns raised by the opponents of the project.

He explained that the fresh hearings would push back the project by two years from 2022 to 2024 when electricity generated from the Karbi’s power plant will go into the grid.

During the two-year delay, Lt-Gen Sansern said the Energy Ministry must work out a Plan B in case there is a risk of power shortage by securing other fuels and installing more transmission cables.

He added that the public must accept the risk from the delay of the project.