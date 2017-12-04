New Labor Minister makes migrant worker reform a priority

Bangkok – The new Labor Minister, Pol Gen Adul Saengsingkaew, has asked his ministry officials to make the issue of migrant workers their first priority.

Giving a set of work guidelines to Labor Minister officers, Pol Gen Adul stressed the importance of alien worker management reform, saying all migrant workers must have legal documents and work permits by March 31 next year.

Other issues he brought to his subordinates’ attention were illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, child labor, the protection of the rights of Thai workers overseas, employment scams, people’s accessibility to social welfare, and the empowerment of people with disabilities.

Pol Gen Adul was among the ministers who swore an oath before HM the King last Thursday.