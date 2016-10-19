New King to sign the new constitution: Dr Wisanu

The new King will sign the new Constitution at a time which is still not known but within the timetable of the political roadmap, Deputy Prime Minister Wisanu Krea-ngarm said on Tuesday.

He indicated that the accession to the throne by HRH Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn could take place within the 90-day period that the new charter would be with the Office of His Majesty’s Principal Private Secretary following the handover of the document from the prime minister.

Wisanu quoted Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha as saying that the Crown Prince would like all stakeholders to do what they wished to do first and to accept the “change” which was brought upon them before he was to consider the succession issue.

The prime minister earlier explained that accession to the throne could take place after the passage of the merit-making ceremonies which could take 7, 15 or 50 days for each round of the ceremonies, said Wisanu, adding that there is nothing complicated about the succession issue.

Regarding some changes to be made in the pre-amble of the constitution as a result of the passing of the King, the deputy prime minister said that the draft charter with the amended pre-amble had already been forwarded to the Constitutional Court for consideration.

He expected the court to endorse the amended draft quickly.