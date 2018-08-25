New industrial estate in Rayong open to Chinese-speaking investors

Rayong – The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) has opened a new industrial estate in Rayong province for Chinese-speaking investors, in a bid to streamline the development of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

IEAT Deputy Governor, Suwatana Kmolwatananisa, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with CG Corporation Co, Ltd, a subsidiary of Charoen Pokphand Group, to build the new industrial estate covering 480 hectares in Nikom Pattana and Ban Kai districts.

The objective of the new site is to attract investors from China, Hong Kong and Taiwan to invest in medical production, smart electronics, home appliances and automobiles.

As much as 60 billion baht is expected to be invested within the next 6 years. Up to 20,000 jobs will also be created.