New immigration form in use from 1 October

BANGKOK – The revised immigration form will be effective from 1 October 2017, while a law amendment is underway to exempt Thai passport holders from filling out the form.

Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul on Monday chaired a meeting of officials to revise the Prime Minister’s directive regarding the TM6 immigration form required for all persons to pass through Thailand’s immigration checkpoints.

The meeting has affirmed the decision to implement the newly designed TM6 form from 1 October 2017, and agreed on the process of exempting Thai passport holders from being required to fill out the form.

The exemption process will have to be initiated from the Immigration Bureau through the Ministry of Interior in order to seek approval from the Cabinet. The process, which requires the amendment to the existing law, is expected to take one month to be finished.