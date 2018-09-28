New faces flock to Pheu Thai Party

Bangkok – New applicants are now flocking to join the Pheu Thai Party, after the NCPO partially lifted its ban on political activities.

The applicants include recent graduates and those who have worked with the party in the past, such as candidate for Phitsanulok MP Dr. Arunee Kasayanon, candidate for Bangkok MP Paopoom Rojanasakul, as well as the progeny of established politicians such as Ton Na-Ranong, son of Kittiratt Na-Ranong and Dejnattawit Teriyapirom, son of Boonsong Teriyapirom.

The applicants expressed confidence in the party’s platform, calling it practical and beneficial to the public. Many of them pledged to use their knowledge and skills to overcome conflict and steer the country towards development.

Meanwhile, in the Democrat camp, former Phitsanulok MP Warong Dechgitvigrom paid his respects to the Phra Mae Thorani statue at the party headquarters, before submitting his name as candidate for party leader. Warong said he will campaign on the theme of daring to create change, adding he was not troubled by running against Abhisit Vejjajiva.