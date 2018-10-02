New Dept of Land Transport mandate on public vans takes effect

Bangkok – The Department of Land Transport (DLT) is monitoring public van activity at Bangkok’s Victory Monument, after its ban on 10-year-old public vans takes effect.

DLT Director-General Peerapol Thawonsupacharoen, along with soldiers from the Royal Palace Guard 2nd Cavalry Division patrolled Victory Monument Monday to monitor the level of compliance by van operators.

The officials found that operators were cooperating with the new mandate and an orderly transition was taking place. Although passengers at Victory Monument reported longer waiting times than usual, their overall travel plans have yet to be disrupted.

Officials have also coordinated with the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority to supply an additional 65 buses to accommodate passengers during rush hour.

October 1st marked the beginning of the new mandate, resulting in the decommissioning of 840 vans. Those who refuse to comply face a fine of 20,000 – 100,000 baht and jail time of up to five years.