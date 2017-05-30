New criminal code for politicians submitted to NLA

BANGKOK – A newly-drafted organic law on Criminal Procedures for Holders of Political Offices has been submitted to the National Legislative Assembly (NLA).

Constitution Drafting Commission (CDC) Chairman Meechai Ruchuphan said the CDC had already submitted the organic law on Criminal Procedures for Holders of Political Offices to the NLA, which is expected to be considered on 2 June 2017, after it has been amended to contain more obvious investigating procedures.

The new law would give power to the court to call additional investigation on defendants and witnesses if the available evidence was not sufficient, and that the defendants would not be required to appear during court proceedings.

Appeals to court verdicts would require the presence of the defendant, however.