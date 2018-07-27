New banknotes being released to mark HM the King’s birthday

Bangkok, 27th July 2018 (NNT) – The Bank of Thailand (BoT) is set to release the first batches of 500 and 1,000 bank notes bearing a portrait of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn on July 28th to celebrate the auspicious occasion of his birthday anniversary.

According to the BoT, it will be the first time that all types of bank notes bearing the portrait of His Majesty the King Rama X are in circulation. All financial institutions have been told to store enough new banknotes since many people are expected to obtain them when they are released on Saturday.

New 500 and 1,000 baht banknotes can be obtained at any ATM and bank across the nation. The old banknotes have not been withdrawn and can still be used for all types of purchases and payments.