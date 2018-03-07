New arrest warrant issued against Thaksin Shinawatra

Bangkok – Judges in the Supreme Court for Holders of Political Positions have held the first hearing in a case filed by the Attorney General against former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, accusing him of using his official position to alter a state concession to benefit Shin Corporation, a business in which he held 14 billion shares at the time.

The corporation was the major shareholder of Advance Info Services Co Ltd, which as the recipient of a government concession saw its concession fees changed to excise taxes, causing a loss to the state of 66 billion baht.

With the ex-premier failing to appear for the hearing, the justices ruled to have an arrest warrant issued against him and directed that the Attorney General file a report on his whereabouts each month. An evidence review session has been scheduled for July 10.