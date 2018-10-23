New Army Commander issues policy in Pattani

Pattani – Royal Thai Army Commander Gen Apirat Kongsompong has led a delegation to review the work of agencies operating in the southern region of the kingdom, starting the visit with a meeting at the Internal Security Operations Commander Center Region 4 Forward Command headquarters in Sirindhorn Camp of Pattani province. The delegation was received by the Region 4 Army Commander, Region 9 Provincial Police Commander and the governors of Songkhla, Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat. Religious leaders and Islamic council members from Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat were also invited to the discussions.

Gen Apirat revealed after the meeting, which highlighted his first visit to the south as army commander, that he had issued policies continuing the work of his predecessor Gen Chalermchai Sittisat . He said Gen Chalermchai’s policies were strong while adding that violent incidents in the south must be better categorized as they stem from different reasons such as narcotics dealing, general crime and personal issues. The commander pointed out that once listed according to cause, it can be seen that separatist activity has reduced. He commended police and the cooperation of religious leaders for their hand in resolving regional conflict.