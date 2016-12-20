Netizens urged to refrain from hacking military websites

Opponents of the Computer Crime Bill were told to not hack into the military’s websites, saying that this unwarranted action will only cause damages to the country.

Maj-Gen Kongcheep Tantravanich, spokesman of the Defence Ministry, said on Monday that some opponents of the bill tried, the past few days, to crack the websites of the military as a gesture of symbolic protest, but without success as the military had taken precautionary measures to protect their websites.

He pleaded with the opponents to have a better understand of the bill which, he stressed, does not infringe on individuals’ rights and liberties as widely misunderstood.

The spokesman said foreign hackers also joined the fray trying to hack into the military websites, but without success.