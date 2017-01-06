NCPO thanks public for cooperating with New Year road safety efforts

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) has thanked people who cooperated with government measures to reduce road accidents during the New Year’s period, as well as state officials who sacrificed their time to work over the holidays.

The statement was made by NCPO Deputy Spokesperson Col Sirichan Ngathong, as part of a report on the government’s Drink Don’t Drive campaign from December 29th – January 4th.

During this period, there were 104,675 cases of drunk driving among motorcyclists and 56,693 cases among bus and car drivers. Authorities impounded 3,118 motorcycles and 1,236 cars for a total of 4,354 vehicles.

A total of 66,738 people were charged on traffic and vehicle violations, of which 42,240 were motorcyclists and 24,543 were bus and car drivers.