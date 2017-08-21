NCPO receives over 1,000 complaints in a month

BANGKOK – The National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) has received multiple complaints in the month since launching its complaint center.

Colonel Sirichan Ngathong, the deputy spokesperson of the NCPO, said the NCPO’s complaint center which was officially open on July 14th received a total of 1,310 complaints during its first month of operation. Of that number, 688 complaints were made on the Hotline 1299, 433 complaints in mail to PO Box no. 444, and 209 complaints were received via complaint centers in 69 provinces.

Colonel Sirichan said 129 complaints were lodged against state officials for misconduct and corrupt practices, noting that other complaints were in regard to people’s well being and hardships.

The deputy spokesperson said complaints involving corruption and state officers will be dealt with first while asking the public to make sure their information is reliable.