NCPO ready to accommodate mourners’ trips to Grand Palace

BANGKOK – The National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) is ready to ensure safety of all mourners who will travel to pay their respects to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Col. Piyapong Klingpan, a spokesman of the NCPO, said that the preparation for the arrivals of more mourners have been discussed and planned before they are allowed to pay respect before the royal casket of the highly-revered King from October 29 onward.

Col. Piyapong said that such preparation includes the installation of the Bailey Bridge over Khlong Lot to help mourners access Sanam Luang area, portable restrooms, and garbage trucks.