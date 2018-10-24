NCPO on guard against smuggling of drugs, weaponry in Deep South

Bangkok – The National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) has assigned security units in the southernmost region of Thailand to beef up measures against drug and arms trafficking along the border.

Secretary-General of the NCPO, Gen Apirat Kongsompong, has chaired a videoconference with officials of the NCPO, the Royal Thai Army and the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC), and Forward Command, during which he declared an intention to eradicate narcotic drugs and illegal weaponry in the country.

On this occasion, all security units in the far South, including police, the military, the administrative sector and ISOC, were instructed to join forces in intensifying measures to prevent illicit drugs and weapons from being smuggled across the southern border into Thailand.

The officials are to set up more security checkpoints, enhance the stringency of their inspection of individuals and vehicles crossing the border, and conduct more patrols in border areas. Additionally, they are to work with local volunteers to operate mobile Damrongtham units in the region in a bid to receive any complaints from residents.