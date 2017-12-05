NBTC urges people to use 3Steps app to check SIM card registration

Bangkok – The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) is inviting the public to download the application “3Steps” to prevent SIM card registration fraud.

Deputy Secretary-General of the NBTC Korkit Danchaiwijit on Monday participated in an event organized by True Move H Universal Communication to promote the 3Steps app developed to check the registration of mobile phone SIM cards. If users find that their names have been used by other people to register a SIM card, they can immediately alert their mobile network operator. The application users can also lock their SIM card registration to prevent other people from registering a SIM card with their citizen ID number.

Korkit expressed his confidence that the app will increase security for mobile phone users now and increasing online transactions in the future. This free app can be downloaded on both iOS and Android but users have to contact a mobile network service center first before starting to use the app.