NBTC raises cyber security awareness on occasion of National Communications Day

BANGKOK – The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) is promoting cyber security awareness, as the number of internet users in Thailand has increased.

The telecommunications regulator is scheduled to hold NBTC Expo Thailand on August 4th, which marks the National Communications Day. Seminars and lectures on cyber security will be featured in this event.

NBTC Chairman ACM Thares Punsri said the government is currently promoting the use of digital technology along with cyber security protection, pushing the country towards a full-scale digital economy and society.

According to ACM Thares, the number of mobile broadband users has increased by almost 94% in 2017, or 63.24 million phone numbers with data service.

The greater number of internet users has created a greater risk of cyber crimes and attacks on essential facilities, such as financial institutes, telecommunication hubs, mass transit systems, and utility companies. Therefore, it is necessary to prepare for such threats to national security.