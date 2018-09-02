NBTC holds seminar on lessons learnt from Tham Luang cave rescue

Bangkok, 1st September 2018 – The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) hosted a seminar on Friday, highlighting lessons learnt from the historic Tham Luang cave rescue.

The seminar featured a video conference attended by 1,400 members of Thai and foreign media and Phayao Governor Narongsak Osottanakorn who headed the rescue operation.

Narongsak admitted that the rescue team wasn’t well-prepared to handle media coverage given the nature of the rescue and that all rescuers were focused on saving the lives of 12 boys and their soccer coach. He also acknowledged some miscommunications between his team and reporters, which led to the dissemination of false information.

Chavarong Limpattamapanee, chairman of the National Press Council of Thailand, said a news reporting blueprint for emergency situations is be drafted to improve the standard of news reporting, adding that conclusions and suggestions from the seminar will be incorporated into the blueprint.