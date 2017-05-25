NBTC confirms it will not block Facebook

BANGKOK – The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) says Facebook will not be blocked in Thailand as understood.

NBTC Secretary-General Takorn Tantasith revealed that he has recently met with Managing Director of the Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) Jeff Paine, who conveyed his concerns over the possible closure of Facebook, the most popular social networking website in Thailand.

In reply, Takorn denied that the country was planning to close the site, saying that the government was merely seeking cooperation from Facebook to close down illegal pages and delete inappropriate comments, as opposed to blocking the site from all Thai users.

The AIC Managing Director told Takorn that he would have to discuss the matter with other AIC members before making any decisions.