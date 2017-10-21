NBTC agrees with lowering fees for digital tv operators

Bangkok – The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has decided to lower digital television fees to aid business operators.

NBTC Commissioner, Takorn Tantasith, announced that a recent meeting of the panel gave its approval to a reconsideration of the licensing fee for digital television to help operators of TV services.

The adjustments will mandate that TV companies with revenue less than 100 million baht will continue to pay a fee of 0.125 percent of their income, those earning 100-500 million baht will pay 0.25 percent, 500 million to 1 billion baht will result in a charge of 0.5 percent, revenue between 1 and 5 billion baht will be subject to 0.75 percent and those generating over 5 billion baht in annual revenue will pay a fee of 1.5 percent.

Current fees are based on intervals starting from 5 million baht, 5 to 50 million baht, 50 to 500 million baht, 500 million to 1 billion baht and above 1 billion with rates going from 0.5 percent to 2 percent.

The adjustment is to be included in the third announcement on frequency licenses, which is expected to be issued for public discussion before taking effect late this year or early next.