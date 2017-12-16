Navy seizes 2 illegal fishing boats in Songkhla

Songkhla – The Royal Thai Navy has seized two fishing boats for illegally trawling in Thai waters off of Songkhla province.

The Second Naval Area Command reported that Vietnamese and Thai boats of 60 and 22.52 gross tonnes were seized along with their crew near the Bongkot drilling rig. The captain of the Vietnamese boat was a Vietnamese national and that of the Thai counterpart was a Cambodian citizen.

The boats have been taken to Songkhla Naval Base Headquarters for investigation and prosecution. The captains and crew are subject to charges of illegal fishing.

Second Naval Area Commander Vadm. Choomsak Nakwijit has ordered naval officers to enhance sea patrols amid reports of frequent illegal trawling by foreign boats in the country’s territorial waters.