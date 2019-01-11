Natural Resources Min improving watermanagement

Bangkok – The Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment is amending laws and regulations to enhance the country’s water management system.

Natural Resources and the Environment Minister Surasak Karnjanarat says his ministry is reviewing five acts – the Agricultural Land Reform Act, the National Park Act, the Wild Animal Reservation and Protection Act, the Forest Act, and the draft Community Forest Act which is currently being deliberated by the National Legislative Assembly.

The minister expects these amendments to improve the country’s water management system and benefit the wildlife conservation effort.

In its bid to encourage reforestation, the ministry is giving out seedlings of economic crops to farmers and members of the public to grow in their premises.

Surasak said his ministry will hold talks with the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and the Ministry of Commerce to discuss the promotion of wood products in Thailand and the promotion of Thai teak on the global market, adding that private organizations will be invited to join the effort.