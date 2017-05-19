National Theater incident confirmed as bombing

The Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Police said investigations have concluded into the incident that took place in front of the National Theater in Bangkok earlier this week and concluded that it was in fact an explosion, with similarities to the attack on the Government Lottery Office in April.

Deputy Police Chief Pol Gen Sriwara Rangsiphramnakul said investigations into the explosion turned up traces of Potassium Chlorate, a component of explosive devices. He noted the substance was also found after the bombing on Rajadamnoen Avenue on April 5. Local police have been tapped to continue to probe the latest incident.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha later elaborated that while police probes have progressed well, no firm conclusions can yet be drawn and all possibilities must be considered. He acknowledged that malicious groups still exist but assured they would not impact the government’s work, asking the public to help authorities in identifying ill-wishers.

Metropolitan Police Commander Pol Lt Gen Sanit Mahataworn added that initial theories from authorities that the explosion was actually falling PVC pipes were put out merely to put the bombing’s culprits off-guard as officers intensified their investigation.