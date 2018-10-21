National Police hold exhibition on Princess Mother

Bangkok – The National Police are holding a memorial exhibition on Princess Srinagarindra, the Princess Mother of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, at the Police Museum until 16 November 2018.

Assistant National Police Commissioner-General Pol Lt Gen Sakda Chuenpakdi presided over the opening ceremony of the Princess Srinagarindra Memorial Exhibition commemorating the 118th year since her birth on 21 October 1900.

Princess Srinagarindra, or commonly known by Thais as the Princess Mother, was the mother of two monarchs in the Chakri dynasty, namely King Ananda Mahidol, and King Bhumibol Adulyadej. She was acclaimed by UNESCO as a a “great personality in public service in the fields of education, applied science, and human, social, and environmental development.”

The Princess Mother, during her lifetime, expressed her kindness towards the police, especially border patrol units, air police, and marine police, gaining respect from all policemen who uphold her principles.

The exhibition features photos of the Princess Mother during her visits and operations with the border patrol police, including rare photos of her patrol uniform. The exhibition is being held until 16 November 2018 at the Police Museum in Bangkok and opens daily except on Mondays, Tuesdays, and national holidays from 10.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m.