National Police Chief says police respond to 191 emergency calls quickly

Bangkok – National Police Chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda has visited an emergency command center to ensure it is operated in a timely manner in order to respond promptly to emergencies.

According to the National Police Chief, the emergency command center is responsible for taking action against all types of crimes to maintain public safety.

30 police officers have been tasked with answering emergency phone calls when people dial 191. Interpretation and legal services are also available to assist foreign nationals and those looking for legal advice.

Gen Chakthip insisted that police respond to 191 emergency calls immediately so that coordination between police stations can be done promptly to help those in need.

More than 10 million 191 emergency calls were made last year nationwide. Around 4 million calls alone were made to the Metropolitan Police Bureau.