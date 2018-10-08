National police chief delivers reform policy to police at all levels

Bangkok – The Royal Thai Police force has held a meeting to deliver its reform policy to police at all levels.

National police chief, Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda has urged police to implement the government’s policy by taking people’s needs as their main concern. Pol Gen Chakthip told police to protect the monarchy, maintain peace and order, prevent and reduce crime, solve drug problems, strengthen unity and support police reform.

The Royal Thai Police has divided the main missions for the fiscal year 2019 into six areas, including crime prevention and suppression, security and special missions as well as law and litigation, with the deputy national police chief as the supervisor.

The national police chief also spoke about a plan to improve the services of police stations and straighten out police, admitting there are more than 3,000 officers who fail to perform their duties or behave badly each year.