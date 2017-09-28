National police chief to announce official process to arrest Yingluck

Bangkok – The national police chief is set make an official announcement about the formal process to locate and arrest former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, who the court has found guilty of malfeasance in relation to her government’s rice subsidy project.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said on Wednesday that the government’s enactment of a law on the measures approved to follow up on the arrest of convicts, who are temporarily released, has nothing to do with the case of Yingluck, who has eluded the justice system since her secret departure for an unknown destination last month.

Wissanu said that there remain other active laws, which can be invoked to pursue Yingluck’s case.

Meanwhile, national police chief Pol. Gen. Chakthip Chaijinda said that his officers will commence the process to bring Yingluck to justice after the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office Holders handed down a five-year sentence on Wednesday to the former prime-minister. Chakthip also confirmed that he has not as yet been informed of the whereabouts of Yingluck.