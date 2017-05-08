National Buddhism Week celebrates Visakha Puja Day

BANGKOK – National Buddhism Week has begun in celebration of this year’s Visakha Puja Day.

National Buddhism Week has been launched at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok to promote Buddhism among the public.

Visitors to the event have been particularly interested in the booth of Mahamakut Buddhist University, where information and studies on Buddhism from campuses nationwide have been compiled to share with the public.

Event-goers also come to pay their respects and perform the candle-lit circumambulation and vigil over the Buddha relics as well as nine highly-respected Buddha images, assembled from Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia.

In addition, there is a Visakha Puja Day exhibition and various activities to promote Buddhism, which will continue until May 10.