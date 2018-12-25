National Alcohol Policy Committee aims to reduce road accidents during New Year festival

Bangkok – Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister, Chatchai Sarikalya, has chaired this year’s second meeting of the National Alcoholic Beverage Policy Committee, which is aimed at reducing road accidents during the New Year festival.

He said the meeting has instructed concerned agencies to proceed with the strict enforcement of the alcohol beverage control law to reduce road accidents during the New Year celebrations.

Alcohol beverages will not be sold to people under 20 years old or to those who may be already drunk.

The meeting also approved a campaign for government officials to refrain from drinking alcohol beverages during government festivities as a good example to others.