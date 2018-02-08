NARIT opens new observatory in Chachoengsao

Chachoengsao – The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) has opened a new observatory in Chachoengsao province – the second observatory in Thailand providing local people outside of Bangkok with full astronomical services.

NARIT’s Director Saran Poshyachinda said the new public observatory is located in Wang Yen sub-district in the eastern province.

The opening ceremony of the observatory was presided over by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn on February 2. The new observatory also houses an exhibition on astronomy with interactive activities, including 14 virtual learning zones, 6 telescope bases, and modern observation equipment, Saran said.

The NARIT director added that the observation also features outdoor learning exhibitions such as a model of the solar system, a Stonehenge replica, a sundial, and an outdoor stargazing field. The observatory hosts NARIT Public Night activities every Saturday from 6 p.m. through 10 p.m.

The observatory opens every Tuesday to Sunday, excluding public holidays. The admission to the exhibitions is free of charge. The admission to the full dome motion planetarium is 30 baht per person for students and 50 baht for adults.