Narcotic suppression police to seize over 20 luxury cars suspected to link to Xaysana drug syndicate

Narcotic Suppression Bureau and Anti-Money Laundering Office authorities are now in the process of tracing the owners of more than 20 luxury vehicles they believed to be connected to the Laotion drug kingpin Xaysana Kaewpimpa syndicate as investigation into the real owner of the Lamborghini sports car turned to be “Boy” Nattapol Nak-udom, not “Benz Racing” or Akarakit Worarojchroendet, a well-known car racer and husband of TV star Napapa “Pat” Tantrakul.

The Laotian drug kingpin Xaysana who was arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport last month was suspected to launder drug money in the luxury car business.

The tracing of these suspecious luxury cars in several provinces surfaced after police remain skeptical about claim by Benz Racing that he owned the Lamborghini car.

Benz claimed he borrowed 6 million baht from Boy to buy the car.

Narcotic suppression police are awaiting for Benz to produce borrowing document to prove his claim.

But so far he still could not validate his claim.

Boy was arrested on drug charge and was a key member of the Xaysana drug trafficking syndicate in Thailand.

Questioning of Boy revealed that he is the real owner of the Lamborghini car but used Benz Racing as official owner because he has arrest warrant issued by the police thus has to use the name of other to buy the car.

Narcotic police invited former MP of the Pheu Thai Party Phai Lik, alais as ‘Phai One-Point’, a used luxury car dealer for questioning yesterday about the Lamborghini car after his name was found to get involved in the car purchase deal.

Phai admitted he was only a go-between in the car purchase and did not personally know either Benz or Boy.

He claimed that he was introduced to both men by a mutual acquaintance and he had given advice on how to go about purchasing the Lamborghini sports car.

He then recommended Boy to buy the car at a second-hand car dealer located on Rama 3 Road for the price of 14 million Baht.

He admitted of obtaining brokerage fee from the deal.

He dismissed any personal connection with Boy or in the drug syndicate operated by the Laotian drug kingpin.

Police yesterday also invited Ms. Thanyarat Wiradej for questioning as her Volkswagen car has the same licence plate Gor Jor 51 Bangkok as the Lamborghini sports car owned by Benz Racing.

The car dealer who sold the Lamborghini car will give testimony to police today.

Meanwhile Pol Lt Gen Sommai Kongwisaisuk, the commissioner of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, stated that so far the police could not find Phai One-Point’ having any connection with the drug syndicate.

But he said the probe into the Lamborghini deal has enabled the police to link to more than 20 luxury cars which are suspeceted to have link to the Lao drug kingpin.

He added that the narcotic suppression police were in the process of collecting all the necessary evidence before official seizure is made.