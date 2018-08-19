Nan hit by flash floods due to Bebinca storm

Nan – Heavy downpours have caused flash floods in many villages in three districts of Nan province, forcing an evacuation of villagers of Santisuk district, while a villager was electrocuted in Pua district.

The heavy rain was influenced by tropical storm “Bebinca” which is now covering the upper part of Vietnam and moving slowly in the westerly direction. The storm is expected to weaken into a depression.

The rain volumes in Pua, Santisuk and Mae Charim district were between 158-200 milimeters. The rainwater caused the Yao stream in Pua district to rise quickly and burst the banks.

The flash floods also prompted an evacuation of people from 11 villages in Santisuk district.

Rong and San villages in Sathan subdistrict of Pua district were flooded. Ban San school was about 50 centimeters under water and the flooding forced it to close on Friday.

At San Tai village, Sanit Netthip, a villager was electrocuted while moving belongings to high grounds from the rising water.

In Santisuk district, the Nan-Santisuk road at Phu Yaeng village in Du Pong community and the road to Don Chai village in Pa Laew Luang community were inundated and became impassable.

Nan Provincial Governor Phaisa Wimolrat has instructed officials to closely follow the situation and 68 other villages in Pua district, Tha Wang Pha district and provincial seat area have been put on alert for possible flash floods.