Nakhon Si Thammarat reacts after local beef tainted by rabies

Nakhon Si Thammarat – Livestock authorities in Nakhon Si Thammarat are providing aid to a resident in Phromkiri district, believed to have consumed beef tainted with rabies but the Ministry of Public Health has given an assurance that there has been no report of rabies contraction through the eating of meat.

Deputy Permanent Secretary for Public Health, Dr Opas Karnkawinpong has refuted claims that people who came into contact with rabies tainted meat were admitted to hospital and stated that there has yet to be a rabies contraction case caused by consumption of tainted food products. Acknowledging that the rabies virus has a long gestation period, Dr Opas encouraged dog, cat and livestock owners to vaccinate their animals on schedule.

The Nakhon Si Thammarat Livestock Office has set up a rabies vaccination post providing free vaccinations to pets and reported it has vaccinated 98 percent of animals in Na Riang sub-district. It is also providing vaccinations every four days to cattle that shared a pen with a cow that died of rabies. Once the cattle have received four shots each they will be monitored for six months.