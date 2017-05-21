Nakhon Phanom celebrates Ho Chi Minh’s 127th birthday anniversary

The northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom held an event Friday to celebrate the 127th birthday anniversary of Vietnam’s former President Ho Chi Minh.

The celebration took place at Baan Na Chok Thailand-Vietnam Friendship Village in Mueang Nakhon Phanom district. Governor Somchai Witdamrong, Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vu Hong Nam, Vietnam’s Ambassador to Thailand and Vietnam’s Consul General jointly presided over the commemorative ceremony.

Born on 19th May 1890, Ho Chi Minh stayed in Baan Na Chok between 1923 and 1931 while planning the Vietnam liberation movement. Nakhon Phanom also has one of the biggest Vietnamese communities in the country. To honor the independence leader, the Thai and Vietnamese governments have jointly erected a Thailand-Vietnam Friendship Village and the Ho Chi Minh Memorial Complex in the northeastern province.

The event was also organized to foster good relations between Thailand and Vietnam and promote tourism to Nakhon Phanom.