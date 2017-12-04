Nakhon Pathom greets Toon Bodyslam’s charity marathon

Bangkok – The people of Nakhon Pathom welcomed Toon Bodyslam with more donations to the charity marathon project, which is raising funds to assist hospitals across the country.

Rock star Artiwara Kongmalai or “Toon Bodyslam” arrived in Nakhon Pathom on Sunday morning after setting off earlier in Photharam District of Ratchaburi Province.

On arrival he was greeted by the deputy governor Pinyo Prakobphon, health officials, civil servants and staff of the City Hall as well as a big crowd of local people.

During the stopover, donors poured their financial contributions into the good cause that Toon has initiated, which is to raise hundreds of millions of baht to finance the work and facilities of 11 hospitals nationwide.

After a brief break, Toon and his team set off on the second leg of the day’s run along a route that has seen many more local residents offer their enthusiastic support and make personal donations, before the runners arrived at the pitstop in Nakhon Chai Si District, where representatives of Chaokoh coconut milk company greeted their arrival with a donation of more than 10 million baht to the 2,191-kilometer charity marathon.