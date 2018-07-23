NACC waiting for info on Deputy PM Prawit’s watches

Bangkok – The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) denies attempting to delay its investigation into the luxury watches case involving Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, saying that information it has obtained so far is still insufficient.

Witthaya Arkhomphithak, a NACC member, said his office has gathered enough information domestically but more information is still needed from the manufacturers of the watches in other countries.

In seeking cooperation from these manufacturers, the NACC has to rely on bilateral relations between Thailand and the countries where the manufacturers are based and relevant international laws. Therefore, it may take sometimes to get all needed information, but he could not give a definite timeframe for the completion of the investigation.

However, if the foreign watch companies fail to cooperate, the NACC would conclude the investigation in line with the information on hand. Withaya denied the allegation that the NACC is buying time.