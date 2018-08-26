NACC rejects Suthep’s accusation of unfair treatment

Bangkok – The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has rejected an allegation of unfair treatment to former deputy prime minister Suthep Thuagsuban involving a corruption case against him.

NACC President Watcharapol Prasarnrajkit said the agency was dealing with the case against Suthep in accordance with the facts available.

Suthep is accused of malfeasance in connection with a 5.8-billion-baht project to build police stations and flats for Royal Thai Police personnel.

The project was under Suthep’s responsibility while he was serving as a deputy prime minister in the Abhisit Vejjajiva government.

NACC President said the NACC did not regard Suthep’s accusation as an attempt to discredit the agency.