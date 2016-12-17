NACC declares a Mahidol U official of being unusually rich

A financial official of Mahidol University has been declared unusually rich by the National Anti-Corruption Commission after it was discovered that she received about 29 million baht from a former senior revenue official earlier declared unusually wealthy.

NACC secretary-general Sansern Poljiak told the media on Friday that, in the course of the investigation into the ill-gotten gains amassed by Mr Suwat Charumaneerote, former senior revenue official, it was discovered that about 29 million baht had been transferred from Suwat’s bank account to two bank accounts of Mrs Tipapat Meka-amnuaychai, a financial and accountancy official at Mahidol University.

According to the NACC, Suwat had amassed about 597 million baht in ill-gotten gains and was declared unusually rich.

Sansern said the NACC would recommend the Office of Attorney-General to seek a court’s injunction to confiscate the 29 million baht from Mrs Tipapat’s bank accounts.

Also, he added that the NACC would ask management of Mahidol University to dismiss or fire Mrs Tipapat for alleged corruption.