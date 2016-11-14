Much waited MV on mass singing of royal anthem is on air today

Phra Barami royal anthem in remembrance of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej by several hundred thousands of Thai people at Sanam Luang on October 22 was officially shown Monday on the Television Pool of Thailand’s television networks across the country after the normal 8.00 am singing of the national anthem finished.

The 9 minutes and 10 seconds video footage was broadcast nationwide on all TV channels under the Television Pool of Thailand at 8.01 am after the playing of the national anthem and raising of the national flag on TV broadcast ended.

The musical video started with the playing of the voice of the beloved King given to his subjects on 31 December 1976, and later followed by the emotional mass singing of the Sansoen Phra Barami royal anthem.

The MV was filmed by the national artist and filmmaker MC Chatrichalerm Yukol with a 100-piece orchestra and a 100-member professional choir conducted by Somtow Sucharitkul accompanied the mass singing which offered their most heartfelt tribute.