MRT ridership increases due to Blue-Purple lines connection

BANGKOK – The number of MRT passengers has increased up to 50,000 daily due to the connection between its Blue Line and Purple Line at Tao Poon station.

Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA)’s Deputy Governor Rithika Suparat revealed the number of MRT passengers has risen, given the interchange Tao Poon station between the Blue Line and Purple Line.

He said the ridership has surged from 33,000 passengers to 50,000 passengers daily, with the average of 47,000 passengers per day since the opening of the connected line on 11 August 2017. The ridership during weekends has increased to 29,000 from 22,000 daily.

The promotional fare for MRT Purple Line will remain valid until the end of this year, after which the fare structure might be revised.