Mourners will be allowed to light candles for late King at designated places

BANGKOK – The government will provide suitable places for people to light a candle to mourn the passing of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday would acknowledge the government’s preparations for the royal cremation of the late King. Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn would make decisions on the construction of a royal funeral pyre and other structures for the royal cremation ceremony, he added. He stressed that the ceremony would be strictly in accordance with the royal traditions.

As for the use of the Thai royal language, Mr. Wissanu said people could use the words that match their love and loyalty for the late King. However, he said the words used should not reduce the dignity of the late King, he said.

The government advised the media to use the late King’s names according guidance of the Bureau of the Royal Household, said the deputy PM.

Regarding the laying of flowers and lighting of candles, Mr. Wissanu said it was a tradition of foreign countries but the government would designate suitable places for mourners to light a candle.